Gonorrhea outbreak plaguing New Hampshire, officials say

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) — The number of reported cases of the sexually transmitted disease, Gonorrhea, have skyrocketed in New Hampshire over the last year, public health officials say.

“New Hampshire historically has had one of the lowest rates of gonorrhea infections in the country; however, over the last year we have seen a significant increase in the number of reported cases,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan.

An average of 130 gonorrhea cases were reported each year between 2007-2013. In 2016, the number of cases spiked to 465, which represents an increase of more than 250 percent.

“We are actively working to identify individuals who may have been exposed to gonorrhea in order to connect them with testing and treatment,” Chan said.

Health officials recommend that everyone who is sexually active talk with their healthcare provider about being tested.

