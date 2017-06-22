Good Samaritan helps rescue elderly man after dump truck crashes off bridge

ROCHESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — A Good Samaritan and a police officer teamed up to save a man’s life Thursday morning after a dump truck blew a tire, went off a bridge in Rochester and landed in a small body of water.

The truck crashed off the Hiller Street Bridge around 7 a.m. and was found submerged in a pond below with the driver trapped inside.

Officials say crews worked for nearly an hour to free the 73-year-old man from the mangled truck.

“I got into the water as quickly as I could and was able to cut him loose,” Rochester officer Nathan Valente said. “We were able to keep his head above water long enough for fire crews to arrive.”

The driver was loaded into a medical helicopter for transport. He was taken to a Rhode Island hospital with critical injuries.

Rochester Fire Chief Scott Weigel says a Good Samaritan held the driver’s head above water, while firefighters and Valente worked to save him.

“It was definitely the difference between him surviving and not surviving –them being able to keep his head above water,” Weigel said.

The driver lost control after striking a bridge abutment, spilling diesel fuel and oil, according to officials.

The Good Samaritan that jumped into the water says he was just “doing the right thing.”

A cleanup process is underway.

Rochester fire chief crediting two men for helping to save the life of this truck driver. Held his head above water. pic.twitter.com/qhddRDIBim — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) June 22, 2017

