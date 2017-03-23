Good Samaritan helps rescue motorist trapped inside burning truck

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - A Good Samaritan in Worcester helped police rescue a man trapped inside a burning pickup truck after a crash on Thursday.

The motorist crashed just before 1 p.m. near Dick’s Sporting Goods on Lincoln Street. Police said the truck slammed into a fence and fire hydrant, then went up in flames.

Officers worked to free the 51-year-old man from Auburn, but were unable to open the doors because they were pinned shut, police said.

A bystander jumped into action and helped officers break the truck’s rear window and pull the man out. The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is said to be in critical condition.

Police said the the accelerator was still engaged when the truck crashed, which caused the rear tires to spin on the asphalt and spark a fire.

The man likely suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash, according to investigators.

The incident is under investigation.

Lincoln plaza Worcester, car fire after mva extended to pallets. One pt who looked seriously injured being treated by WEMS. pic.twitter.com/sa3NjSR1vQ — Jim Ares (@jares1531) March 23, 2017

