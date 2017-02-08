Good Samaritan killed while helping driver stuck on ice in Needham

NEEDHAM (WHDH) - A Good Samaritan was struck and killed Wednesday morning while assisting a motorist who became stuck on an icy street in Needham, authorities said.

Police said a 63-year-old Needham man was helping a driver who had become stuck on Brookline Street around 7 a.m. after hitting a pole. Neighbors told 7News that the victim may have been related to the driver.

Another motorist, a 40-year-old Needham man, was driving by heading toward Greendale Ave. Police said the vehicle slid on the ice and could not stop, pinning the victim between the two cars.

“He came down and was on the street and another car slid right into him,” said Jim Collins, a neighbor who witnessed the crash.

Collins said his daughter rushed outside to help the victim.

“She is a nurse so she went outside to try to help,” Collins said. “They tried to resuscitate him, but they couldn’t.”

The victim’s name and the name of those involved in the crash have not been released.

State Police and the Norfolk DA’s office are assisting Needham Police in the investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)