Good Samaritan rescues man after SUV hits fire hydrant, flooding Dorchester street

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - A Good Samaritan rescued the driver of an SUV Monday after he crashed into a fire hydrant in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, completely flooding a section Morrissey Boulevard.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near the 900 block of Morissey Boulevard. Thousands of gallons of water gushed into the road. Video from Sky7 showed an SUV submerged in a large body of water and a sinkhole that had formed in the road.

“There was water everywhere. This was like a river,” one witness said about the chaotic scene.

A Good Samaritan passing by on his lunch break noticed the driver in the car was fading in and out of consciousness as water levels started to rise around him. The Good Samaritan, along with two other bystanders, waded into the water and pulled the driver to safety.

“The water level was rising too fast. I could already see there was water getting into the car,” the Good Samaritan told 7’s Alex Diprato. “We ripped him out and carried him across the street and into the shade.”

The driver regained consciousness after he was carried out of the vehicle.

“He focused in on me. I introduced myself and told him I carried him over,” the Good Samaritan said. “He looked over at the car in complete shock as to what was going on.”

The road was closed for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene. It has since been reopened.

Witnesses told 7News that the driver suffered some sort of “medical emergency” before crashing. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

