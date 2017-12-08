BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Good Samaritans pulled a woman from the wreckage of a fiery car crash in Braintree, leaving her family very thankful.

Police said one of the two cars involved burst into flames on Interstate 93, leaving Rosana Moricette trapped inside.

Patti Ryan saw the fire and pulled over to help Moricette.

“I just pulled over, threw the car in park, I just jumped out and went running back,” said Ryan.

Ryan said two other men ran to help and one broke the window so they could pull Moricette out. Ryan then called Moricette’s family to let them know what happened.

“We got her out of the car, the backseat was completely full of fire,” said Ryan. “Fire all over the outside of the car.”

Moricette was taken to South Shore Hospital, where she is expected to be okay. Her husband, Jean Lormil, called Ryan an angel for saving his wife.

“Somebody had to help her, break the window and pull her out of the car. God saved us,” said Lormil. Ryan said she is glad Moricette is okay too.

“I was saying, I’m so glad you’re here and you’re gonna be able to spend Christmas with your kids and you’re gonna be okay,” said Ryan.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash. Troopers said initial evidence showed the driver of the other car was at fault and could be cited.

