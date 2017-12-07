Good Samaritans rescue woman from fiery car crash in Braintree

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) — A woman was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery car crash in Braintree and her family is thanking the people who came to her rescue.

The crash happened on I-93. Police said one of the two cars involved burst into flames leaving Rosana Moricette trapped inside. Patti Ryan was one of the other drivers who pulled over to help Moricette.

“I just pulled over, threw the car in park, I just jumped out and went running back,” said Ryan.

Ryan said two other men ran to help and one broke the window so they could pull Moricette out. Ryan then called Moricette’s family to let them know what happened.

“We got her out of the car, the backseat was completely full of fire,” said Ryan. “Fire all over the outside of the car.”

Moricette was taken to South Shore Hospital and while she remains hospitalized, she is expected to be OK. Her husband, Jean Lormil, called Ryan an angel for saving his wife.

“Somebody had to help her, break the window and pull her out of the car. God saved us,” said Lormil. Ryan said she is glad Moricette is OK too.

“I was saying, I’m so glad you’re here and you’re gonna be able to spend Christmas with your kids and you’re gonna be OK,” said Ryan.

State Police are investigating the crash. Troopers said initial evidence shows the driver of the other car was at fault and could be cited.

