Good Samaritans save woman from train tracks

Saddle Brook, NJ (WHDH) — A dramatic rescue was caught on camera in New Jersey.

A good Samaritan jumped into action to save a woman’s life.

In the video you see the gates lower as an oncoming train approaches.

A woman walking with multiple canes then gets stuck on the tracks.

That is when two men jumped into action, pulling the woman from the tracks with seconds to spare.

Police say the action of the two men show there are still good people in society.

They are also calling the men heroes.

Watch the video above for more.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)