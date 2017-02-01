Goodell: ‘If I’m invited to Foxborough, I’ll come’

HOUSTON (WHDH) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the Deflategate saga has not affected his relationship with the New England Patriots and that he would welcome an invite to attend a game at Gillette Stadium.

While speaking at his annual “State of the NFL” press conference at Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Dan Shaugnessy asked Goodell if he was avoiding Foxborough.

“If I’m invited to Foxborough, I’ll come,” Goodell said. “I have no doubt if they want me to come back to a game I’d be welcomed back. That’s up to them though.”

Goodell pointed out that he attended two straight games in Foxborough during the 2014 season.

When asked about the league’s handling of Deflategate, Goodell stressed that it is his job to uphold the rules and integrity of the game for all 32 teams.

“We’re comfortable with the decision,” Goodell said. “We’re moving on from that.”

According to the commissioner, Deflategate has not strained his relationship with the Patriots and Robert Kraft.

Our relationship “is not awkward at all for me,” Goodell said.