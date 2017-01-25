Goodell: ‘It would be an honor’ to give Super Bowl trophy to Brady

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Many fans across Patriots nation are dreaming of a scenario in which NFL commissioner Roger Goodell presents Tom Brady with the Vince Lombardi trophy following a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

On Wednesday, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd asked Goodell if he would feel awkward about a potential exchange with Brady on the post-game podium.

“Not for a second,” Goodell said. “I’m going to be thrilled.”

Goodell continued on, praising Brady and labeling him as one the best to ever grace the gridiron.

“Tom Brady is one of the all-time greats, has been for several years,” Goodell said.”He’s an extraordinary player, a great performer and a sure-fire Hall of Famer.”

Despite his decision to suspect Brady in connection with the league’s Deflategate investigation, Goodell said “it would be an honor” to crown the quarterback as a champion.

Goodell and Brady last met after the Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

