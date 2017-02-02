Goodell: Patriots are ‘an extraordinary organization’

HOUSTON (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he and the Patriots have a “disagreement about what occurred” with regard to the scandal that came to be known as “Deflategate,” but he still has a “deep and close relationship” with team owner Robert Kraft.

“I continue to respect and admire the Krafts,” Goodell said.

Goodell also called the Patriots “an extraordinary organization.”

Kraft was among the team owners attending Goodell’s news conference Wednesday.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was suspended four games after the league said it determined the Patriots intentionally underinflated footballs used in an AFC championship game victory two years ago.

Goodell did not attend either of the Patriots’ home playoff games this postseason on their way to Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Falcons.

Kraft said Goodell would be welcomed back to Foxborough. Goodell said he would gladly go if invited.

