Google reveals most misspelled words in New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - Have you ever wondered what the most misspelled word in your state is? Well, Google has the answer for you.

With National Spelling Bee week upon us, GoogleTrends‏ decided to release a map of the top “how to spell” searches in each state for 2017.

Have trouble spelling supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, diarrhea or license? Don’t worry. Many New Englanders have the same struggle, according to Google.

Here’s a list of the most misspelled words for each New England state:

Massachusetts: license

New Hampshire: diarrhea

Vermont: Europe

Maine: pneumonia

Rhode Island: liar

Connecticut: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Some other fun takeaways?

Folks in New Jersey struggle to spell the number “twelve.” The word “people” is often misspelled in Hawaii and Wisconsin natives are unsure of how to spell the name of the state they live in.

Click the map below to view each state.

We've made a few corrections to the legend. This is the one to use pic.twitter.com/0Z8fUlzmHc — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

