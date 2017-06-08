GOP and Democratic analysts speak with 7News about Comey testimony

BOSTON (WHDH) — Analysts from both sides of the aisle are sharing their takes on former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

7’s Sharman Sacchetti spoke with Democratic strategist Steve Kerrigan and Republican analyst Mark Alliegro about the testimony. Comey would not go as far as to say Trump ordered him to drop the investigaion into former NSA Adviser Michael Flynn but said he took Trump’s words as a directive. Kerrigan and Alliegro had different views on whether Comey was right or not.

“It was during that Director Comey took the measure of the man and the personality he was talking with and realized he could not have, in all faith, believed that President-elect Trump wouldn’t lie to him or lie about their interactions in their meeting,” said Kerrigan.

Alliegro disagreed. He said there is simply no proof that Trump obstructed justice.

“Even if there were wrong things said or said the wrong way, this is going to have legs, I’m going to guesstimate, between 48 and 96 hours and then we’ll be onto the next constitutional crisis,” said Alliegro. When asked if he thinks the president broke the law, he said no.

