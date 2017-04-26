Leading GOP moderate opposes plan to move House health bill

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - WASHINGTON (AP) — Leading House conservatives are saying good things about a plan to revive the GOP health care bill.

But an influential GOP House moderate is opposing the proposal. That’s leaving party leaders to assess whether the idea could help one of President Donald Trump’s premier but most problematic priorities spring back to life.

Republican lawmakers are scheduled to meet Wednesday to consider the effort to rescue the GOP drive to repeal much of President Barack Obama’s health care law. Conservative and moderate GOP leaders have negotiated a plan to let states opt out of some insurance coverage requirements under Obama’s statute.

Separately, bipartisan negotiators are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion budget bill. Besides financing agencies for the rest of this year, the measure would prevent a partial federal shutdown Saturday.

