CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says he’s not “signing on” to the health care plan offered by his GOP counterparts in Congress, partly due to concerns over Medicaid money.

The first-term governor said Tuesday he has concerns “on a lot of different levels” about the health overhaul. New Hampshire expanded Medicaid under Sununu’s Democratic predecessor, now U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, and roughly 50,000 people are currently receiving coverage under the plan. State health officials say about 115,000 people have enrolled for Medicaid expansion since it passed in 2014.

Congress’ plan calls for phasing out expansion, which covers additional low-income people, and capping the federal money states get for regular Medicaid.

Sununu says he’ll work with Congress to push for a plan that allows New Hampshire to be “flexible.”

