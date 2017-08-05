BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic legislative leaders meet regularly and often boast of their bipartisan cooperation even when they disagree significantly over policy.

On Sunday, the so-called “big three” on Beacon Hill — the governor, House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Stan Rosenberg — will share tips about working together across party lines during a meeting of lawmakers from around the country.

Baker, DeLeo and Rosenberg are scheduled to participate in a panel at the National Conference of State Legislatures’ annual Legislative Summit, being held in Boston. The panel, “From Politics to Statesmanship: Solving Problems in a Partisan World,” will be moderated by former Republican Gov. William Weld.

Baker and the Democratic leaders have contrasted their style with the frequent partisan bickering in Washington.

