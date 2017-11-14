KALAPAN, HI (WHDH) — Up-close video of a tour guide’s GoPro became engulfed in a lava flow in Hawaii, leading to incredible footage.

Erik Storm said it happened by accident while he was guiding a tour in Kalapana back in August of 2016.

Storm added that he used a rock hammer to extract the camera after the lava began to cool and harden.

He thought it had surely been destroyed but was amazed to see the blue Wi-Fi light still blinking with the SD card still intact.

Storm has rejected accusations that the incident was staged.

He said the 2016 video is just now getting attention because a professional photographer he recently spoke to wanted to feature it in a story.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)