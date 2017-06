Dallas, TX (WHDH) — Zola the gorilla is not minding the heat at the Dallas Zoo.

In the video above, you can see he dances and splashes around in his very own pool!

Zola was previously famous for break dancing at the Calgary zoo.

Officials say enrichment helps enhance the environment and lives of animals.

