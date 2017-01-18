‘Got to do our job’: Patriots ready for Pittsburgh’s high-powered offense

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is dangerous and explosive. Wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell are two of the best weapons in the NFL.

“One through eleven, their offense, including their offensive line is elite,” defensive end Chris Long said.

But it all starts with two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Patriots know they can’t let him get comfortable in the pocket.

“He’s a big guy. He’s a strong quarterback in the pocket so you just have to be smart and understand him when you get there,” linebacker Rob Ninkovich said.

Bill Belichick is known for containing the opponents’ best weapon, but Roethlisberger has many. Pittsburgh’s playmakers will be a true test for the Patriots top-ranked scoring defense.

“That group of guys is a good as any group of guys in the NFL,” Long said. “The margin of error is smaller this week against a group like this.”

“All the guys can run great routes. They get open. They’ve got tight ends they can use,” corner back Malcolm Butler said.

The Patriots are serious about returning to the Super Bowl. But in order for that to happen, they must shut down the Steelers. The Patriots say that’s not simple, but they’ll stick to their motto.

“Like I said we just got to do our job,” linebacker Shea McClellin said. “That’s what it comes down to. Do your job and be in the right place.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)