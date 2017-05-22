Gov. Baker addresses graduates of Hamilton College

CLINTON, NY (WHDH) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker headed to New York Sunday to speak at Hamilton College’s commencement.

Gov. Baker shared one of his biggest regrets with the class of 2017.

“I know that most of the graduates got about three hours of sleep last night,and I’m all that stands between you and your diploma,” said Gov. Baker.

Gov. Baker’s speak continued in part:

“So, let’s start with this. I’m sure you’re wondering why the governor of Massachusetts was selected to be your commencement speaker? The answer to that question turned up in a news story that was written in the fall of 2014, two weeks before the election. The candidates were asked to respond to respond to something called the ‘Proust Questionnaire;’ it’s not about issues, it was more of a personal survey. One of the questions was ‘What is your greatest regret?’ I answered, ‘Not going to Hamilton College.'”

