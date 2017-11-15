Gov. Baker appoints new Massachusetts State Police superintendent

BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker announced the appointment of Colonel Kerry Gilpin on Wednesday to serve as superintendent and colonel of the Massachusetts State Police.

Gilpin, a 23-year veteran of the state police, takes over for Richard McKeon who formerly served as colonel before announcing his retirement last week.

McKeon announced his retirement last week following questions about an arrest report that was ordered changed.

“It is the mission of the Massachusetts State Police to keep the Commonwealth safe and I have the utmost confidence that Colonel Gilpin will excel as the leader of our tremendous police force,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Colonel Gilpin brings decades of experience and knowledge to her post, with a deep understanding of the state police force at every level.”

Gilpin’s appointment is effective immediately.

Gilpin joined the Massachusetts State Police in 1994 and most recently served as Deputy Division Commander for the Division of Standards and Training, where she was responsible for the coordination of all training for the 83rd Recruit Training Troop, State Police Municipal Association and Special State Police Officers, including training for Massachusetts’ federal, state and local partners.

