Gov. Baker asks drivers to stay off roads as snowstorm hits

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is urging people to stay off Massachusetts roads as the biggest snowstorm of the winter moves across the state during the morning commute.

The Republican said Thursday roads need to be clear so plows and sanders can do their work and emergency vehicles can make their way around.

The state activated its emergency management bunker in Framingham to coordinate the response to the storm that’s expected to drop a foot or more of snow in some areas. The National Weather Service even issues a blizzard warning for coastal areas south of Boston.

State officials are hunkered down inside the bunker and monitoring the storm as it moves across the state. Emergency responders are standing by and ready to deploy if needed.

Hundreds of departures from Logan Airport were canceled and airport officials were urging travelers to check with their airline. The state’s utilities were preparing for power outages and the state’s court system closed for the day.

Gov. Baker is expected to hold a news conference Thursday at noon to provide an update as the storm moves across the state. He’ll speak from inside the bunker.

