BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is spending the weekend attending the National Governors Association’s winter meeting in Washington.

The Republican governor arrived at the meeting Friday for an agenda that included briefings and a lunch hosted by Vice President Mike Pence.

On Saturday and Sunday Baker is scheduled to attend additional meetings including a breakfast session focused on ways to end childhood hunger and a Sunday White House event with Republican President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

Baker is also set to attend a Sunday meeting of the Coalition of Northeastern Governors for a round-table discussion on regional issues.

Baker’s schedule includes additional meetings on Monday including separate health reform briefings with both Congressional Republicans and Congressional Democrats.

Baker will wrap up his trip with a final briefing on cybersecurity.

