Gov. Baker backing AG’s efforts on Trump executive order

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is lending his support to efforts by Attorney General Maura Healey to explore legal action in response to President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The Republican governor said Monday on WGBH-FM that the temporary ban has caused confusion and fear and that Massachusetts is part of a global community.

He said the process will ultimately play out in court.

Baker said he wants to communicate his concerns with the Trump administration.

Trump signed an executive order Friday barring immigration for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days. He also blocked refugees from the country for 120 days.

Healey, a Democrat, earlier joined a coalition of 15 state attorneys general condemning what they called Trump’s “unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful executive order,” and vowing to fight the move.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)