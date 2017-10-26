BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — A member of President Donald Trump’s special commission on opioid abuse is calling on the White House and Congress to fully fund the panel’s recommendations.

Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said the president’s declaration of a public health emergency on Thursday is a strong step in the right direction.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Baker said the commission, chaired by New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie, will deliver its final report next week. Baker expressed confidence Trump will act on the report’s recommendations.

Many Democratic members of Congress, including several from Massachusetts, say the emergency declaration came too late and with no new federal funding attached to it. The chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, Gus Bickford, said Baker should resign from the presidential commission.

Thousands of families here in Massachusetts will be helped by Trump’s declaration of a public health emergency.

“The demons in his head were just bigger than he was,” Catherine Fennelly said of her son, who struggled with opioid addiction.

Fennelly lost her son Paul 2 years ago. He was suffering from substance abuse disorder. She decided to start a group involving boxing to help others called “Let It Go,” but the funds ran out.

“Everything with the opioid epidemic is about funding and money, and it’s hard but there parents who are warriors, Fennelly said. “We are the ones out there pushing, not giving up and sitting at city hall waiting for someone to come out.”

Fennelly is happy about Trump’s decision to declare the opioid crisis as a public healthy emergency.

“It’s been an emergency for a while but better late than never,” Fennelly said. “There is so much more to be done, so much more and him recognizing that is perfect. It’s a start. I just hope it is followed through.”

Last year In Massachusetts, there were 1,990 confirmed opioid related deaths. Boston alone had 202 .

