Gov. Baker, BPD aware of reports Las Vegas shooter researched Boston locations

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and the Boston Police Department said Thursday that they are aware of reports saying the Las Vegas shooter researched possible locations for an attack in Boston.

It’s believed that Stephen Paddock, the man who authorities say gunned down 58 people Sunday at a country music festival from a 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay casino resort before killing himself, may have researched places for a similar attack in Boston and Chicago.

“We are aware of the reports in the media and we’re working with our federal partners but since this matter if being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department any further information will need to come from Las Vegas,” the Boston police told 7News.

Baker said his office is in contact with investigators in Las Vegas as they work to confirm the reports. Boston FBI agents are assisting.

In August, Paddock booked a room at Chicago’s Blackstone Hotel that overlooked the park where the Lollapalooza music festival was held that weekend, a law enforcement official said Thursday.

At this point, there has been no confirmation that Paddock, 64, traveled to Boston. It’s not clear which locations he possibly targeted.

“There is no known threat to the Metro Boston Homeland Security Region related to this incident,” Boston police said in a statement.

