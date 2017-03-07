BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is expressing some initial reservations about the proposal by U.S. House GOP leaders to replace the Affordable Care Act.

The Republican governor emphasized Tuesday that his administration was still reviewing details of the legislation, but said he had concerns about federal funding and the flexibility given states to determine what makes the most sense for their residents.

Baker said he wanted to make sure Massachusetts continued to be a state where virtually everyone was covered by health insurance.

The state’s landmark 2006 health care law served as a blueprint for the federal law that Republicans in Washington are vowing to repeal.

Baker has also pledged to use state funds to offset any cut in federal funds to Planned Parenthood, as envisioned in the House GOP plan.

