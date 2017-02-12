Gov. Baker: Delayed start time Monday for non-emergency employees

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker announced a delayed start time for all non-emergency state employees Monday morning to allow crews to keep clearing snow and treating roads affected by the ongoing winter storm.

“We are implementing an 11:00 a.m. delayed start time for all non-emergency state executive branch employees,” Baker said Sunday night during a press conference in South Boston.

Even with a brutal storm slamming Massachusetts, Baker says the MBTA will operate on a normal schedule Monday.

Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack said the state will be prepared for a regular commute on all the highways.

Over 3,000 pieces of equipment will be out during the overnight hours working to clear the snow and ice.

Baker urged residents to utilize public transportation as road conditons are expected to be treacheerous.

“Please avoid driving this evening and use public transportation if possible tomorrow as blowing snow will make driving difficult during the morning commute,” Baker said.

The governor reminded residents to allow for additional travel time and not to crowd the plows.

