Gov. Baker expresses confidence in Hernandez probe

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says he won’t draw any conclusions about the investigation into Aaron Hernandez’ apparent suicide in prison until an investigation is completed.

Baker told reporters Thursday that any time someone takes their own life in prison “something clearly went wrong.”

But he says he has full confidence in the state Department of Correction. He says he isn’t aware of any staff at the maximum-security prison where Hernandez was serving a life sentence for murder being reprimanded as a result of the death.

The NFL star was found hanging from a bedsheet in his cell early Wednesday.

The governor acknowledged there are “a million rumors” flying around, but none has been substantiated and he cautions against jumping to conclusions.

Baker, a Republican, says Massachusetts has made progress in reducing prison suicides in recent years. Even so, he says one death is one too many.

