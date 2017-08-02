Gov. Baker files legislation pushing for August sales tax holiday

BOSTON (WHDH ) — Massachusetts Gov. Baker Charlie Baker filed legislation Wednesday seeking to declare a sales tax holiday for a weekend in August.

The legislation would suspend the state’s 6.25% retail sales tax for the weekend of Aug. 19-20 on purchases of goods costing $2,500 or less.

“The sales tax holiday gives consumers a much needed break and supports business across the Commonwealth for our hardworking retailers,” said Governor Baker.

Baker supports the legislation because he says it will provide relief to consumers and bolster sales at businesses.

Robert A. DeLeo’s office issued the following statement on Baker’s proposed legislation:

“It makes little sense for the Governor to file this legislation now when the there are several similar bills already in committee. Each year our hope is to hold a sales tax holiday to give our hardworking citizens and local businesses a boost, which is why the House votes consistently in favor of the sales tax holiday whenever revenues allow.

This year, the Commonwealth experienced unpredicted revenue shortfalls and accordingly, the Legislature had to make significant budget cuts to programs and services. In doing so, however, we protected and prioritized the most critical services and programs. We also maintained our support for local cities and towns. These choices ultimately benefit local businesses, all of which require a strong local economy and infrastructure to thrive in the long-term.

In addition, we will continue to work with local retailers to support federal action on creating a level playing field for internet and brick-and-mortar businesses alike. ”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)