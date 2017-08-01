Gov. Baker files legislation to allow local officers to honor ICE detainer requests

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker went against a Supreme Judicial Court Ruling Tuesday, filing legislation that would allow local officers to honor ICE detainer requests for violent, dangerous criminals.

Such authority by law enforcement existed until last week when, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled that in the absence of express statutory authority, state and local law enforcement officers may not honor requests from ICE to detain removable aliens.

Under Baker’s new legislation, police would be allowed to detain illegal immigrants who are facing criminal charges or sentences related to violent and serious crimes.

“For years, many local police departments and the Trial Court have cooperated with ICE to ensure that they can detain violent and dangerous criminals, convicted of crimes like murder and rape, to keep our communities safe,” Baker said.

According to Baker’s legislation, any agency that chooses to utilize the new authority would be required to issue a policy identifying supervisory officers who would initially authorize detention of people who pose a threat to public safety and have been previously convicted of one or more serious crimes.

“This bill allows the State Police to honor specific detainers and provides local officials with the flexibility they need to set policies appropriate for their communities,” Baker added.

