Gov. Baker: Goal is ensuring student learn English quickly

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says his top priority as he weighs legislation aimed at overhauling bilingual education in Massachusetts is ensuring students become proficient in English “as quickly as is reasonably possible.”

Lawmakers on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a bill aimed at giving school districts more flexibility in choosing alternative approaches for teaching students who are still learning English.

The bill largely overturns a 2002 ballot question establishing an “English immersion” policy in Massachusetts.

Baker said Friday that for tens of thousands of students the current immersion program is working, but for others there is clearly more work to be done.

The Republican said he wants to make sure that those students thriving under the existing immersion program don’t get sidetracked.

Baker wouldn’t say whether he plans to sign the bill.

