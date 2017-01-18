Gov. Baker heading to DC for Trump inauguration celebrations

WASHINGTON (AP) - Gov. Charlie Baker is heading to Washington to attend a ball and other ceremonies marking President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

On Thursday, the Massachusetts Republican and his wife Lauren will attend the Indiana Inaugural Ball. Vice President-elect Mike Pence is the former governor of Indiana.

On Friday, Baker will attend a National Governors Association’s Inauguration Breakfast before heading to Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

During the campaign Baker refused to support Trump, saying he lacked the temperament to be president. Baker also said he didn’t vote for Trump.

Also Thursday, Baker will attend the Preti Flaherty New Zealand Embassy Reception. Lawyers and others from the Preti Flaherty firm contributed more than $5,000 to Baker’s campaign.

Two members of Massachusetts all-Democratic congressional delegation, U.S. Reps. Katherine Clark and Michael Capuano, are boycotting the inaugural.

