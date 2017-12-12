Gov. Baker helps light State House menorah on 1st night of Hanukkah

BOSTON (WHDH) — Gov. Charlie Baker helped light the giant menorah at the State House Tuesday to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah.

Baker was joined by leaders from the local Jewish community as they lit the first candles on the 18-foot menorah. Baker lit the shamash candle in the middle, which in turn lights the other candles.

The reception also featured performances from the Schechter Day School and the U.S. Navy Band.

