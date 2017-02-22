BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker was emotional after receiving an award from the Marines at the State House on Wednesday.

The governor received the Semper Fidelis Public Servant Award, as a part of the Iwo Jima Ceremony. Nearly 7,000 Marines were killed and 20,000 were wounded in Iwo Jima. Survivors gathered at the State House to remember that day, 72 years ago.

Gov. Baker said he was grateful for the award and the service of those who fought.

