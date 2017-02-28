Gov. Baker, Ivanka Trump discussed opioid crisis in Washington

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says he discussed America’s opioid crisis with Ivanka Trump during a National Governors Association dinner in Washington.

Baker and his wife, Lauren, were seated next to President Donald Trump’s daughter during the White House dinner on Sunday.

During an interview Tuesday on CBS This Morning, Baker touted a bipartisan opioid abuse bill that he signed last year. He said many governors at the meeting expressed interest in emulating portions of the Massachusetts law.

The Republican also said he and other governors talked with Trump administration officials about prospective changes in the federal health care law.

Baker appeared on CBS with an editor of U.S. News & World Report, which ranked Massachusetts as the best U.S. state based on factors including education, health care and the economy.

