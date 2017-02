BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is considering privatizing it’s bus maintenance operation, a move that could cost 450 jobs.

The agency’s general manager said it would save almost 40 million dollars per year.

The move would be the largest outsource attempt under Governor Baker after the state suspended laws creating hurdles for privatization.

