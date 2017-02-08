Gov. Baker nominates appeals judge to state’s highest court

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has nominated state appeals court justice Elspeth Cypher to fill an upcoming vacancy on the state’s highest court.

If confirmed by the Governor’s Council, the 57-year-old Cypher would replace Justice Margot Botsford who will reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 in March.

This is Baker’s fourth nomination to the seven-member Supreme Judicial Court since he took office a little more than two years ago. He filled three seats on the court with Associate Justices Frank Gaziano, David Lowy and Kimberly Budd.

Cypher was named to the state appeals court by then-Republican Gov. Paul Cellucci in 2000. She previously served 12 years as a prosecutor in Bristol County.

She’s a graduate of Emerson College and Suffolk University School of Law

