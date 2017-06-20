Gov. Baker offers plan to overhaul state’s Medicaid program

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is offering up a revamped proposal to overhaul the state’s Medicaid program, known as MassHealth.

In a letter to lawmakers Tuesday, Massachusetts Secretary of Administration and Finance Kristen Lepore said prior efforts to rein in spending have helped, but more needs to be done.

The proposal would bar non-disabled adults with access to affordable health insurance plans offered by their employer from being eligible for MassHealth.

The plan would also impose a five-year moratorium on new insurance mandates, make changes that would let the state take advantage of federal subsidies and create a temporary employer contribution toward the cost of public coverage for workers.

Baker had earlier called for a $2,000-per-worker assessment on companies with 10 or more employees. That was met with resistance from business groups.

