Gov. Baker on commuter rail troubles: Keolis needs to ‘up their game’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker was critical of the MBTA’s largest contractor when asked about Keolis’ handling of the commuter rail following last week’s winter storm.

Several commuter rail trains were delayed or canceled in the days after Thursday’s storm due to an array of weather-related issues. Many commuters were forced to deal with modified schedules. Baker says he expects more out of Keolis.

“Winter in New England comes with curve balls. That’s just part of the game,” Baker said. “But like the T, I have issues with the way the commuter rail handled this stuff and the way Keolis handled it. They need to up their game.”

The agency says it’s preparing to combat the melting snow and the heavy rain that’s expected this weekend.

