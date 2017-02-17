Gov. Baker responds to Trump’s proposed plan to round up unauthorized immigrants

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Trump administration is considering a proposal to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants, including millions living nowhere near the Mexico border, according to a draft memo obtained by The Associated Press.

On Friday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker responded to the president’s proposal. Baker issued the following statement:

“I am opposed to any suggestion of using this approach to enforce our nation’s broken immigration system, and believe the federal government should instead be focused on detaining criminals, gang members or suspected terrorists wanted by federal authorities and who pose a significant threat to public safety or national security, while working on long overdue bipartisan and comprehensive reforms. Our state is a global and diverse community and our administration is committed to continuing to make it a welcoming place to live, work and raise a family. Massachusetts is grateful for the hard work and dedication of the National Guard’s brave men and women who are committed to protecting us at home and abroad and our administration would view this as an inappropriate use of their resources. ”

The 11-page document calls for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana.

