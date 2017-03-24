Gov. Baker, Sen. Warren celebrate Amazon warehouse opening

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — Gov. Charlie Baker and Sen. Elizabeth Warren were among the lawmakers celebrating the opening of an Amazon warehouse in Fall River.

The $50 million, 1 million-square-foot warehouse already is up and running but celebrated its grand opening Friday. It shipped its first package last September. Around 1,000 employees work at the facility.

The lawmakers all agreed that it was good to see business growing in the state’s south coast.

“A perfect example of how hard Massachusetts wants to work and if you bring the jobs, the people are ready to do the job,” said Sen. Ed Markey.

Amazon received local and state tax breaks to encourage the company to locate the warehouse near the Fall River and Freetown line.

Amazon said they are still hiring for more jobs at the facility.

