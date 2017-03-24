Gov. Baker, Sen. Warren celebrate Amazon warehouse opening

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are planning to be on hand to celebrate the opening of an Amazon warehouse in Fall River.

The Republican governor and Democratic senator are both scheduled to give remarks at the 2:30 p.m. event on Friday.

The $50 million, 1 million-square-foot warehouse already is up and running. It shipped its first package last September. The warehouse aims to employ about 500 workers.

Amazon received local and state tax breaks to encourage the company to locate the warehouse near the Fall River and Freetown line.

Other officials planning to attend the event include Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy, state Sen. Michael Rodrigues and State Rep. Carole Fiola, also both Democrats, and Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia.

