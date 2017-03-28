Gov. Baker signs bill doubling line of duty death benefit

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill into law Tuesday that will double the line of duty death benefit for the families of first responders in Massachusetts.

The bill will increase the death benefit from $150,000 to $300,000.

“The Commonwealth is grateful for the devoted service of our first responders and their families who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” said Baker.

The benefit is afforded by statute to any firefighter or police officer, whether their status is full-time or reserve.

It will also apply to public prosecutors, municipal or public emergency medical technicians and correction officers who are killed in the line of duty.

The benefit was made retroactive to March 15, 2017.

“Our administration is pleased to increase this benefit as a small token of our appreciation and gratitude for those who sadly make the ultimate sacrifice and hope it will provide some relief for their loved ones,” Baker said.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)