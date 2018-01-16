BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says he’s skeptical about creating “safe injection sites” to help stem the state’s opioid abuse crisis.

The Republican says it’s unknown whether allowing supervised spaces where drug users can shoot up under the care of trained staff will lead people into treatment.

Baker says he understands the argument that the sites could help reduce fatal overdoses, but adds that he’s still “a hard sell” on the idea.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders says a handful of cities and states are considering such sites. She also says the sites would violate federal law.

Baker made the comments as he testified at the Statehouse in favor of a bill aimed at curbing the opioid addiction scourge that has claimed thousands of lives in Massachusetts in recent years.

The governor also spoke about a controversial part of that bill that is being called “forced rehab.” It allows police officers and medical professionals to hold those at risk of overdosing for 72 hours, even if it’s against their will.

Baker said the bill builds on the law he signed in 2016. He had tried pushing through the 72 hour hold before it wasn’t successful. He said it’s different this time.

The bill also sets up standards for credentialing recovery coaches, and it would allow pharmacies to carry Naloxone, the drug that reverses overdoses.

