Gov. Baker: Stay off roads unless absolutely necessary

BOSTON (WHDH) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is asking residents across the Bay State to avoid driving in Thursday’s snowstorm and to utilize public transportation if travel is necessary.

“We are urging the public to please stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary,” Baker said.

A travel ban has not been issued for Massachusetts.

Baker encouraged private employers to allow their employees to work from home if possible to cut down on dangerous traffic conditions and to allow crews the space needed to clear the highways.

“Snow-covered roads, high winds and the fact that this storm will bring 2-3 inches per hour and will make driving hazardous,” Baker said.

Baker said all state officers will be closed for all non-emergency executive branch state employees.

The MBTA will run on a weekday schedule. Buses will use traditional snow routes. The commuter rail will run a reduced schedule.

“MBTA personnel will be working around the clock throughout this storm to prevent disruptions in service,” Baker said.

Baker urged commuters to check MBTA.com for scheduling updates and possible cancellations.

Delays and cancellations should also be expected at Boston’s Logan Airport.

Strong wind gusts could hit 60 mph on Cape Cod and the Islands. Coastal areas could see gusts hit 50 mph. Baker says utility crews will be standing by in the event power outages happen.

Plow crews will be out in full force, working to clear the roads. Frigid cold is expected this weekend and could cause icing.

In Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh canceled school and said a snow emergency would go into effect on Thursday at 7 a.m.

