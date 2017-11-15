Gov. Baker swears in new Massachusetts State Police superintendent

BOSTON (WHDH) – Colonel Kerry Gilpin was sworn in by Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) Wednesday to serve as the new superintendent and colonel of the Massachusetts State Police.

Gilpin, a 23-year veteran of the state police, takes over for Richard McKeon, who served as colonel before announcing his retirement last week.

McKeon announced his retirement last week after questions arose about an arrest report that was ordered changed. The force’s second-in-command also retired Tuesday in the wake of a federal lawsuit. Two troopers sued the State Police, claiming they were ordered to change the arrest report of a judge’s daughter.

“It is the mission of the Massachusetts State Police to keep the Commonwealth safe and I have the utmost confidence that Colonel Gilpin will excel as the leader of our tremendous police force,” said Baker. “Colonel Gilpin brings decades of experience and knowledge to her post, with a deep understanding of the state police force at every level.”

Gilpin’s appointment is effective immediately.

“She knows that we expect her to do a review of the policies and procedures and protocols associated with editing arrest reports,” said Baker.

Gilpin joined the Massachusetts State Police in 1994 and most recently served as Deputy Division Commander for the Division of Standards and Training, where she was responsible for the coordination of all training for the 83rd Recruit Training Troop, State Police Municipal Association and Special State Police Officers, including training for Massachusetts’ federal, state and local partners.

“Whether working to protect public safety from internal threats such as the terrible scourge of opioids or from those seeking to attack us from outside our borders, the role of the Massachusetts State Police has never been more important than it is today,” said Gilpin. “I am honored to lead this great organization forward and look forward to carrying out this vital mission in close collaboration with our local and federal partners.”

The State Police Association has called for an internal review.

