BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker said he plans to attend Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

Baker said he will “participate fittingly” after receiving an invitation from the president-elect’s team.

The governor did not vote for anyone in the presidential election last month, and served as a vocal critic against both candidates.

