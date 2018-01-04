Gov. Baker to Bay Staters: Stay off roads, don’t drive through floodwaters

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday night that 32 communities from Salisbury to Orleans were impacted by flooding caused by the massive nor’easter that pummeled Massachsuetts.

“We deployed a number of National Guard high water rescue vehicles to assist cities and towns with standed residents,” Baker said.

RELATED: Dozens rescued after storm brings historic high tide, severe flooding to Boston area

Baker thanked first responders across the state, praising them for helping to prevent injuries.

Baker urged residents who live on or near the coast to stay inside and avoid driving through floodwaters.

“Do not attempt to drive through some of the roads that are deeply flooded,” Baker said. “Please turn around if you come across deep water.”

With snow already covering the roads, Baker warned residents of the frigid temperatures that are expected to move in early Friday and the possibility for icy roadways.

“Everyone needs to stay off the roads overnight if they can,” Baker said. “Road crews need to be able to do their jobs before it freezes.”

As usual, Baker asked motorists to give plows the space they need to effectively clear the snow.

For those who must travel, Baker suggested the use of public transportation.

RELATED: Several Hull residents rescued from floodwaters caused by nor’easter

Anyone dealing with power outages should report them immediately. As of Thursday afternoon, about 25,000 were without power.

Baker said crews will be out in full force working to restore power.

The MBTA’s subway and bus services will continue to operate on a weekday schedule. The commuter rail is operating on a reduced schedule.

RELATED: Boston Public Schools closed Friday; Mayor Walsh says ‘get off roads’

Baker also asked private employers to be flexible as Friday’s morning commute is expected to be messy.

Anyone who needs shelter is asked to call 2-1-1.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)