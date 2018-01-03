Gov. Baker to hold news conference ahead of Thursday snowstorm

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says he will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to address the state’s plan of action ahead of Thursday’s snowstorm.

At a 4 p.m. conference, Baker and other state officials will discuss the upcoming winter storm from the MassDOT Highway Operations Center in Boston.

TODAY AT 4PM ❄️: Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, @MassDOT & @MBTA officials will discuss the upcoming winter storm from the Highway Operations Center. #MASnow #MBTA pic.twitter.com/WO9fSty1DF — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) January 3, 2018

Baker says he will monitor the forecast throughout the day on Wednesday before making an decision on whether to urge non-essential workers to stay off the roads during the storm.

Up to 16 inches of snow could fall across Southeastern Massachusetts. Most of the state could see up to a foot of snow.

