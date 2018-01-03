Gov. Baker to hold news conference ahead of Thursday snowstorm

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says he will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to address the state’s plan of action ahead of Thursday’s snowstorm.
At a 4 p.m. conference, Baker and other state officials will discuss the upcoming winter storm from the MassDOT Highway Operations Center in Boston.
Baker says he will monitor the forecast throughout the day on Wednesday before making an decision on whether to urge non-essential workers to stay off the roads during the storm.
Up to 16 inches of snow could fall across Southeastern Massachusetts. Most of the state could see up to a foot of snow.
